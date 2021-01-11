Forest Green sign Isaac Hutchinson on loan from Derby
Sky Bet League Two club Forest Green have signed Derby youngster Isaac Hutchinson on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has experience in the fourth tier of English football with Southend and left the Blues earlier this season to sign for the Rams.
Hutchinson made his debut for Derby in Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Chorley after their first-team squad suffered a coronavirus outbreak, but will swap under-23 football for League Two and cannot wait to get started.
“I’m really excited. As soon as I heard of the opportunity to join the club, I was buzzing to get the move done,” the midfielder told the official club website.
“I spoke to the head coach (Mark Cooper) and loved everything that he had to say. In the Under-23s league, you don’t get to play week in, week out – so I am really excited to start playing regularly.”