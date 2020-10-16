Forest Green Rovers report no new injuries for Stevenage clash
Forest Green Rovers are expected to have a near full squad available again for the Sky Bet League Two match against Stevenage.
Summer signing Elliott Whitehouse made his belated debut as a second-half substitute during last weekend’s 4-1 win at Scunthorpe and should be involved again.
The former Grimsby midfielder missed the start of the new league campaign after serving a six-game ban for racially abusing a Northampton player last season.
Summer signing Jamille Matt scored a hat-trick against the Iron, so the former Newport man looks set to lead the attack again, while wing-back Kane Wilson (ankle) continues his recovery.
Stevenage boss Alex Revell could freshen up the team as he looks for what would be a first league win in four games.
Midfielder Romain Vincelot and forward Dan Newton are both pushing for recalls to the starting XI, with Jack Smith and Inih Effiong having come back in for last weekend’s goalless draw at Mansfield.
Defender Ben Coker, Terence Vancooten and forward Tyrone Marsh all returned to the squad, so provide more options.
New signing Jack Aitchison, who moved to the Lamex Stadium on loan from Barnsley having left Celtic ahead of the transfer deadline, should again lead the Boro attack.