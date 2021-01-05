Forest Green defender Liam Kitching makes Barnsley switch
Barnsley have signed Liam Kitching from Forest Green on a four-year-deal.
The 21-year-old defender started his career in the Leeds academy before moving to Forest Green where he made his debut in August 2019 and finished the shortened season with 36 appearances.
“I’m delighted,” Kitching told the club website. “When the move came about I didn’t think twice about it.
“It’s a massive club and to move up from League Two to the Championship and get back home up north, I’m just excited for the challenge.”
While at Leeds, the defender spent two seasons – 2017-18 and 2018-19 – on loan at Harrogate and helped them gain promotion to the National League.
“We are thrilled to add another talented player to our squad,” Barnsley chief executive officer Dane Murphy said.
“Liam is a player who has demonstrated his ability with a number of outstanding performances in the Football League.”