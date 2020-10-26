Forest Green boosted by return of four players from self-isolation for Grimsby
Four Forest Green players are to come out of self-isolation in time for the home game with Grimsby.
Dan Sweeney, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Matt Stevens and Nicky Cadden have all missed the last three matches following a positive coronavirus test within the squad.
But the quartet’s quarantine period ends at 2pm on Tuesday and Forest Green boss Mark Cooper must assess their fitness levels before selecting his side for the Sky Bet League Two clash.
Jake Young pushed his claims for a starting spot by coming off the bench to score as Rovers claimed a third win in four league games at Morecambe on Saturday.
Grimsby have been handed two more injury concerns with James Tilley and Harry Clifton picking up knocks in the weekend home draw with Carlisle.
The pair were both taken off during the second half at Blundell Park and Mariners boss Ian Holloway rates them as doubtful for the trip to Gloucestershire.
Holloway must wait to see if Owura Edwards and Danny Rose are available again, while Elliott Hewitt and Max Wright are continuing with their recoveries.
Ludvig Ohman has struggled with a trapped nerve in his knee since the recent 3-1 win at Cheltenham.