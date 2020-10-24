Forest Green beat Morecambe with late rally
Late goals from Jake Young and Jamille Matt gave Forest Green the three points in a 2-1 win at Morecambe
Mark Cooper’s side looked set for defeat after a first-half goal from A-Jay Leitch-Smith but the game turned on its head in the final stages.
Morecambe took the lead in the 19th minute with a fine finish from Leitch-Smith, who drilled a superb low effort into the bottom left corner of Luke McGee’s goal from just inside the box.
The second half started with Aaron Wildig coming close to doubling the home side’s lead as he took advantage of McGee’s poor clearance to pick up the loose ball but his effort came back off the crossbar.
From there Forest Green looked the sharper side.
Odin Bailey struck the crossbar with a shot from 25 yards before Young brought the visitors back into the game with a fine finish from eight yards out on 79 minutes.
Three minutes later Matt sealed the points with a powerful header after a perfect cross from Bailey.