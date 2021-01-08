Forest defender Nicholas Ioannou joins Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on loan
19:46pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Nottingham Forest defender Nicholas Ioannou has joined Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 25-year-old Cyprus left-back, who came up through the youth ranks at Manchester United, joined Forest for an undisclosed fee from Cypriot club APOEL in September but has found opportunities limited at the City Ground.
He has made only five Championship appearances for Forest and none since being sent off against Luton in October.
Forest said in a statement: “The club would like to wish Nicholas the best of luck for the rest of the 2020-21 season.”