Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Everton are mulling a triple swoop for Tottenham players, with goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and midfielders Dele Alli and Harry Winks in their sights, according to Football Insider. All three players have fallen down the pecking order amid Spurs’ rise to the top of the Premier League table. Gazzaniga, 28, could be the target of a permanent move, while 24-year-olds Alli and Winks may be loan prospects.

Olivier Giroud File Photo (PA Wire)

Olivier Giroud could be set for a move to Inter Milan, Calciomercato reports. The 34-year-old striker has been the topic of much speculation in the past year amid patchy opportunities under Frank Lampard, with Borussia Dortmund one of several clubs linked to the France World Cup winner. Lampard says Giroud is still an important member of his squad, but the player is said to favour more playing time, and Inter now head the list of potential suitors for the January window.

Defender William Saliba is so keen on a move away from struggling Arsenal he is willing to take a pay cut of up to £90,000 per week to secure a loan deal, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Gunners are keen to move for 20-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with plans to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg in January and loan him back to the club, according to Football Insider. Such a step would allow Arsenal to secure the talented youngster in the face of interest from other clubs, chiefly RB Leipzig.

Sheffield United v West Ham United – Premier League – Bramall Lane (PA Wire)

West Ham’s in-demand midfielder Declan Rice has responded to speculation of a possible move to Chelsea by saying it is “important” to win trophies, Metro reports. The 21-year-old has been a key figure in the Hammers’ impressive start to the season, but says “to get those highs of your career you need to win stuff”. Chelsea manager Lampard is said to have earmarked Rice as the long-term successor to midfield star Ngolo Kante.

Players to watch

Ahmed Musa: The former Leicester Leicester forward, 28, has been released by Al Nassr and is a target for Sheffield Wednesday, Football Insider reports.

Sander Berge: Arsenal are still keen on the 22-year-old Norwegian midfielder despite missing him when he joined Sheffield United last January, according to Norwegian website VG.

Diego Laxalt: Celtic are in the hunt to sign the 27-year-old winger from AC Milan, Calciomercato reports.