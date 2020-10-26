Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United and Tottenham may be disappointed in their hopes of signing Argentina forward Paulo Dybala. The 26-year-old’s current deal with Juventus expires in 2022, and Spurs and United have shown interest in him in the past. However, Sky Sports reports Dybala is in talks with Juventus over a new contract, with club officials confident he will re-sign.

Tottenham and Everton have been linked to Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, who could now leave Napoli in January, according to Calciomercato. The 26-year-old had reached agreement for a move to Juventus next summer when he would become a free agent. But it appears he is no longer prepared to run down his contract till then, and Spurs and Everton are said to be first in line among potential suitors.

Liverpool might decide not to sign a centre-back to replace Virgil Van Dijk in the January window, the Liverpool Echo reports. The champions had been rumoured to be interested in Schalke’s Ozan Kabak and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano to fill the void created by Van Dijk’s season-long ACL injury suffered last weekend. But subsequent wins over Ajax and Sheffield United have suggested the Reds could adapt to life without their star defender in an adequate fashion.

Arsenal are still eager to sign Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar but are facing stiff competition from Paris St Germain and Juventus, Italy’s Tuttosport says. The 22-year-old had been linked to a move to Juventus in the off season but chose to stay at Lyon. However, this is now expected to be his last season at the club, with Arsenal, PSG and Juve in his sights.

Sheffield United are eager to sign Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo on loan in January, The Sun reports. Blades boss Chris Wilder is seeking a new defender and Rojo has dropped onto the fringes at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old Argentinian was loaned out to Estudiantes in his home country last season.

Riyad Mahrez: The 29-year-old has scotched talk in the French media that he’s interested in a move to Paris St Germain, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Declan Rice: Chelsea are still keen to sign the 21-year-old midfielder in January, despite talk of an increased off for him to stay at West Ham, according to the Daily Star.

Jules Kounde: The 21-year-old Sevilla defender says he is flattered by interest from Manchester City but has no plans to move, the Daily Mail reports.