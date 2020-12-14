Focus is firmly on Fulham, says Brighton boss Graham Potter

Graham Potter insisted his Brighton squad’s full attention is focused on their trip to Fulham on Wednesday night.

The Cottagers head into the game on the back of four points from trips to Leicester and Manchester City and a 1-1 home draw with champions Liverpool at the weekend – a feat the Seagulls also managed on November 28.

However, since their draw with Jurgen Klopp’s men, the Seagulls have slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Southampton and a 3-0 away loss at Leicester on Sunday.

Despite both Fulham and Brighton being inside the bottom five, and the visit of Sheffield United looming after the trip to Craven Cottage, Potter insisted they are not focusing on anything beyond the midweek clash.

“We don’t really think about games in blocks of two or blocks of three, four or five, it’s the next match,” the Brighton boss said.

“The next match is Fulham, that’s what we focus all our attention on. It’s an important game because it’s our next game.

“I’ll say the same every single match because that’s how the league is. Every game is a chance to win; every time you go on the pitch you should believe that.

“At the same time you know if you don’t play well or get that bit of luck you could lose because that’s the nature of the competition. We don’t worry about too much else, just focus on the match, fight for the points then we see.”

Despite Fulham being two points behind Brighton and occupying the third relegation spot, Potter was keen to downplay the importance of Wednesday’s meeting.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United – Premier League – Amex Stadium (PA Wire)

“We could win or Fulham could win but if you don’t win, it doesn’t really matter,” the Seagulls manager said.

“Your season is defined by how many points you have got at the end of it, that’s the aim.

“The media narrative is that it’s a big game and a ‘six pointer’ and all of that other stuff, which clearly for both teams it’s better if you win – I am sure Scott (Parker, Fulham manager) would say the same thing.

“I am sure Scott would rather win the game as it’s the next game that they play. But he will know that if they go and lose the next 10, it won’t have that much significance.

“So our job is to focus on the next match, every game we play we know that the opposition are fighting for points, they are capable of getting the points, so we have to fight ourselves and accept the challenge.”