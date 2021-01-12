Fleetwood sign goalkeeper Joe Hilton on an emergency loan from Blackburn
16:40pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
League One side Fleetwood have signed Blackburn goalkeeper Joe Hilton on an emergency loan deal.
With two keepers unavailable, Fleetwood have found themselves in urgent need of a player to fill the role after deciding not to extend the contract of Jayson Leutwiler.
“Fleetwood Town can confirm the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hilton on an emergency loan from Blackburn Rovers,” a statement on the club website read.
“The 21-year-old goes straight into the squad for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash against Hull City, kick-off 5:30pm.
“With goalkeeper Alex Cairns currently isolating due to Covid-19 and Joel Coleman not yet 100%, interim boss Simon Wiles swooped to sign the highly-rated stopper who’s a star of Rovers’ under-23s side.”