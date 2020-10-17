Five-star Edinburgh City make fine start to fresh push for promotion
Edinburgh City began their Scottish League Two promotion push in style with a thumping 5-1 win away to Brechin.
Conrad Balatoni headed last season’s runners-up into a half-time lead before Liam Brown, a Blair Henderson penalty, Josh Campbell and substitute Daniel Jardine sealed a resounding success in the second period.
Michael Paton claimed the consolation for hosts Brechin, briefly halving the deficit at 2-1.
Russell Dingwall scored twice as Elgin also began with an emphatic victory by romping to a 4-1 win at recently relegated Stranraer.
Goals from midfielder Dingwall, Kane Hester and Conor O’Keefe put the visitors in complete control at Stair Park.
Thomas Devitt’s header pulled one back but, after the hosts had Kieran Millar dismissed for upending Hester in the box, Dingwall put the result beyond doubt from the penalty spot.
Stenhousemuir ran out 3-1 victors at Albion Rovers.
Strikes from Greg Spence, Creag Little and Botti Biabi did the damage, before Kyle Doherty pulled on back for Rovers late on.
Goals from Nathan Flanagan, Iain Anderson and Jack Purdue gave Annan a comfortable 3-0 victory at Cowdenbeath.
Stirling’s clash with Queen’s Park at Forthbank finished goalless.