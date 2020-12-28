Fitness concerns for Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis ahead of Boro reunion
Adam Reach and Joost Van Aken may be added to Sheffield Wednesday’s lengthy list of absentees as Tony Pulis prepares to face former club Middlesbrough.
Reach and Van Aken were both withdrawn early in the Boxing Day draw at Blackburn with knocks.
Massimo Luongo, Cameron Dawson, Julian Borner, Aden Flint and Jack Marriott all remained sidelined.
Dominic Iorfa is a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.
Neil Warnock is expected to choose from the same squad as he had available for the 4-1 win at Birmingham on December 19.
With their Boxing Day game against Rotherham postponed due to coronavirus cases within the Millers’ camp, Boro have had extra time to prepare.
Ashley Fletcher and Jonny Howson have both stepped up their recoveries, but neither is expected back before the FA Cup tie at Brentford on January 9.
Marcus Browne is also back in training but this match is likely to come too soon, while Grant Hall remains sidelined.