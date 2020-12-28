Few changes in personnel expected when South Yorkshire rivals meet
Rotherham boss Paul Warne will pick from an unchanged squad against in-form South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.
The Millers have not played since a 3-2 defeat at Blackburn on December 16 after positive Covid-19 tests saw their matches against Derby and Middlesbrough postponed over the Christmas period.
Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Kieran Sadlier and Joe Mattock (both ankle) are all out until 2021.
Trevor Clarke has been out with a sore back and he is nearing full fitness, with the home game against Cardiff on January 2 a possible return date.
Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael also expects to select from the same squad.
The Tykes won for the fifth time in their last seven Championship games against Huddersfield on Boxing Day and Ismael might be tempted to name an unchanged team despite the quick turnaround.
Herbie Kane is one player vying for a recall but Jordan Williams and Aapo Halme remain out.
Williams’ fitness will be looked at again ahead of the trip to Norwich on January 2 while Halme will be out a little longer with a toe injury.