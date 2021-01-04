FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz makes Charlton switch

A view of Charlton's home, The Valley (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:28pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
Charlton have signed striker Ronnie Schwartz from FC Midtjylland for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old, who was the Danish Superliga’s top scorer last season, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer told the club’s website: “His finishing is very good, I witnessed it first hand in training today.

“To see him finishing the way he does and know that he is going to improve is a big plus.

“Strikers tend to win you games. Once we create chances he is a fox in the box. His work rate is good, his movement is good and he’s very clever. He’s got all the experience, so it’s a great signing.”

