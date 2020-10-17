Fast-starting Bradford add to Mansfield misery
Bradford defeated 10-man Mansfield 3-1 to leave the Stags without a win in their opening nine games in all competitions.
The Bantams took full charge with two goals in the first 14 minutes before easing to their second League Two win of the campaign.
City had been lucky in the sixth minute when goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell slipped while clearing and gifted the ball to Jordan Bowery who shot straight back at him.
But they took the lead two minutes later when, under no pressure, home keeper Marek Stech dropped Connor Wood’s corner into his own net to start the rot for Mansfield.
It was 2-0 soon after when Harry Pritchard’s clever flick on Clayton Donaldson’s cross set up Wood in space on the left to finish across Stech.
Mansfield made a triple substitution at the break.
But the points were sealed after 69 minutes as Lee Novak, tied up by the corner flag, brilliantly back-heeled to Wood on the byline, and his cross was turned home by Donaldson from close range.
Stags’ misery was complete when debutant George Lapslie was dismissed for a second yellow card 11 minutes from time.
Cook finally beat O’Donnell after 85 minutes with a header from Corey O’Keeffe’s corner, but it was nothing more than a consolation for the home side.