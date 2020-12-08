Family illness forces Joe Dunne to leave role as Stevenage assistant
Stevenage are searching for a new assistant manager after Joe Dunne left the club a week after being appointed.
The former Colchester and Cambridge boss joined Boro on December 1 as Alex Revell’s number two but a family illness has forced him to leave early.
Chairman Phil Wallace said: “I spoke to Joe yesterday and it came as a shock to all of us, but Joe has been informed of an illness in his family that requires all of his attention.
“He is devastated to bring us this news, but we completely understand that family comes first and, given the situation he’s found himself in, we understand his decision and hope that his family issues are resolved as soon as possible.
“We have now kicked back into recruiting mode. We know this appointment is crucial for the club and, although we want to see someone in place sooner rather than later, manager Alex Revell will decide who he wants to work alongside him to help improve us.
“Fortunately we have a full week of training this week, which makes a nice change.”