FA to investigate Edinson Cavani social media post

Edinson Cavani could face a ban for his Instagram post
Edinson Cavani could face a ban for his Instagram post (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
8:05am, Mon 30 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Football Association will look into a social media post made by Edinson Cavani that could land the Uruguayan in hot water.

The striker inspired Manchester United’s comeback 3-2 victory over Southampton with two goals after coming off the bench.

Replying to a message of congratulations on Instagram, Cavani used the Spanish term ‘negrito’, which translates as ‘black’.

TODO: define component type factbox

United stressed that the word was clearly used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in South America, where Cavani is from.

The club said the 33-year-old had been made aware such terms are viewed as offensive in the UK and he subsequently deleted the post.

The FA, which is aware of the matter and will investigate, issued guidelines ahead of this season clamping down on racist and discriminatory language and behaviour, with offences on social media carrying a minimum three-game ban.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Dele Alli of Tottenham were both suspended for one match last season after posts that breached FA guidelines.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Man Utd

Cavani

PA