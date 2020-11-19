Exeter without Ben Seymour for clash with Oldham

Exeter will be without Ben Seymour for the visit of Oldham.

The forward suffered a hamstring injury against West Brom under-21s in midweek and has been sent for scans.

Tom Parkes and Josh Key missed out in midweek through injury and are also unlikely to be ready in time.

Jonny Maxted, Lewis Ward, Lewis Page and Nigel Atangana are still out injured.

Oldham can welcome back Leeds loanee Alfie McCalmont from international duty with Northern Ireland’s under-21s.

Captain Carl Piergianni has completed a self-isolation period and was on the bench for last weekend’s defeat by Scunthorpe.

Strikers Zak Dearnley and Conor McAleny are building their way back to full fitness.

Andrea Badan remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

