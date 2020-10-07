Etienne Capoue back in training with Watford
Midfielder Etienne Capoue has rejoined first-team training at Watford this week, head coach Vladimir Ivic has confirmed.
Capoue was keen to leave the Hornets and was linked with a move to link up with his former manager Javi Gracia at Valencia, but the transfer did not go through.
The player has now rescinded his request to leave and has is now training with the rest of the squad not on international duty.
Ivic told the club website: “Everything was under control. He is the guy who wants to come back, to give his best for the team. All of us are satisfied that he is coming back to work with us.
“It was not because of me that he stayed out the previous one-and-a-half months. It was because of his reasons, to do with injuries and the transfer window.
“I expect he will adapt as fast as possible with the new system and the new conditions of the team.
“I’m sure he will give his maximum and he will help the team. He will be again be part of Watford FC.”