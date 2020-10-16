Ethan Walker still sidelined as Carlisle prepare to face Colchester
Carlisle will face Colchester in League Two on Saturday without striker Ethan Walker.
The 18-year-old, who is on a season-long loan deal from Preston, dislocated his arm in last week’s 5-3 defeat by Sunderland in the EFL Trophy.
The forward sat out the weekend win over Port Vale as a result and has returned to his parent club for a scan and may ultimately require surgery.
Joshua Kayode will return to the fold after an absence spent on international duty representing the Republic of Ireland Under-21s side.
Colchester could be forced to choose between Miles Welch-Hayes and Miquel Scarlett at right-back.
Scarlett made an eye-catching league debut against Walsall last time out, drawing praise from manager Steve Ball, but Welch-Hayes is expected to be fit for a recall after a muscle injury.
Luke Gambin returns from international duty, having helped Malta to their first away win in over seven years against Latvia.
Recent arrival Josh Bohui made his first appearance as a late substitute against the Saddlers and will be looking for further involvement after a full week of training at the club.