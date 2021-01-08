Ethan Walker returns to Preston from Carlisle loan to continue treatment

Ethan Walker in action for Carlisle
By NewsChain Sport
14:28pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Preston have recalled forward Ethan Walker from his loan spell at Carlisle for continued treatment on a shoulder problem.

Walker, 18, joined the Sky Bet League Two club during September, but made just five appearances.

A statement from Preston on Twitter read: “The club can confirm that Ethan Walker has been recalled from his loan spell at Carlisle United.

“Ethan has been receiving treatment back at the club since suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the season while out on loan.”

