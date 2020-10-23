Erik Pieters is Burnley doubt while Tottenham could have Eric Dier back
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has mixed injury news ahead of his side’s Monday night’s clash with Tottenham.
Erik Pieters is a doubt with a calf injury but Matt Lowton is in line to return in his place after shrugging off an ankle knock.
Phil Bardsley is still absent after his positive test for coronavirus, while Bradley Peacock-Farrell, Jack Cork and Ben Mee all remain on the longer-term injury list.
Tottenham will hope to have Eric Dier back after he missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
Jose Mourinho looks set to recall a host of star names after he made eight changes for Thursday’s Europa League win over LASK – a game where Gareth Bale started.
Japhet Tanganga will continue to miss out with a thigh issue.
Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Stephens, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Son, Kane, Vinicius.