Eric Dier to miss England clash with Denmark due to injury

Tottenham defender Eric Dier had helped England to beat Belgium at Wembley
Tottenham defender Eric Dier had helped England to beat Belgium at Wembley - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:26pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Eric Dier will miss England’s Nations League clash with Denmark through injury.

The 26-year-old helped the Three Lions to a 2-1 victory against Belgium on Sunday, but has reportedly sustained a slight hamstring complaint.

Tottenham defender Dier will not feature against Denmark after being left off England’s 23-man squad for Wednesday’s Group A2 match at Wembley.

Spurs defender Dier has reportedly sustained a slight hamstring complaint - (Copyright PA Wire)

Harry Winks, Michael Keane, Harvey Barnes and Tammy Abraham have also been left off the squad list published by UEFA.

The latter was delayed in meeting up with Gareth Southgate’s side after footage emerged of him at a party flouting the government’s ‘rule of six’ regulations along with fellow England players Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho.

Injury led to Chilwell’s withdrawal from the squad on Tuesday, when Kieran Trippier also left the camp to deal with a Football Association hearing for alleged betting breaches.

