Erhun Oztumer set for Bristol Rovers debut
Bristol Rovers are set to hand midfielder Erhun Oztumer an instant debut against Burton.
Oztumer joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Charlton on Thursday.
On-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Ben Liddle should also make his first outing in the Sky Bet League One clash at the Memorial Stadium.
Brandon Hanlan (back) and Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (groin) expect to be fit, while Rovers will check Alex Rodman (ear infection) to see whether he can join the squad for the first time this season.
Burton pair John Brayford and Michael Bostwick face at least a month out after picking up respective quad and calf injuries at Plymouth last weekend.
Brewers boss Jake Buxton ruled out a training game this week due to concerns over the club’s injury list.
John-Joe O’Toole and Stephen Quinn have been managed through training, but Lucas Akins and Ryan Edwards will be assessed after knocks and Charles Vernam remains out for another couple of weeks.
On-loan midfielder Jack Roles has returned from international duty with Cyprus, and Reece Hutchinson has been cleared for a training comeback after a long lay-off with a foot problem.