Erhun Oztumer did his research before joining Bristol Rovers on loan

Erhun Oztumer has joined Bristol Rovers on loan - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:54pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Erhun Oztumer consulted former Walsall team-mate Luke Leahy before signing for Bristol Rovers on loan.

The 29-year-old midfielder reunites with Leahy after agreeing a deal to spend the rest of the season with the Pirates after leaving Charlton.

“I spoke to Luke and he’s been saying some great things and that it’s a great club,” Oztumer told the club’s website. “Hopefully I can make more friends here and help the team in any way I can.

“I can use my experience in different leagues and different countries and put it into Rovers and help the team in any way, shape or form, I can’t wait to get started.”

Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner said: “He’s a player that has great experience at this level and above. With his ability and creativity he will be a great addition to the options that we have in the attacking positions.”

