Eoin Doyle blow for Bolton ahead of Bradford game
Bolton are likely to be without Eoin Doyle for their Sky Bet League Two match against Bradford.
The striker was forced off with a hamstring injury during the draw at Cambridge on Saturday. Arthur Gnahoua will likely start against the Bantams if Doyle misses out.
Meanwhile, Tom White is likely to be available to manager Ian Evatt after returning to training ahead of schedule.
The midfielder, on loan from Blackburn, suffered an injury against Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy on October 6, and was initially ruled out for four to six weeks with ligament damage.
Bradford could be boosted by the return of both Bryce Hosannah and Reece Staunton (ankle).
The pair are showing positive signs of recovery from their recent respective injuries and could be back in the squad on Tuesday night.
However, Gareth Evans (hamstring), Zeli Ismail (hamstring) and Levi Sutton remain doubtful for City boss Stuart McCall.
Clayton Donaldson could be restored to the starting line-up after he was dropped to the bench against Newport at the weekend.