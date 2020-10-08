England and Wales will face off tonight in an international friendly which always brings with it a bit of needle.

Ryan Giggs’ side will be looking to beat England for the first time since May 1984 when a Mark Hughes goal gave them victory in Wrexham.

Since then, England have won all five matches between the two sides, scoring eight and conceding just one in the process.

Both sides are without a host of players for the game as many individuals struggle with the jam-packed start to the club season.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game

Wales will be without both Aaron Ramsey (left) and Gareth Bale (right) this evening - (Copyright PA)

What time?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium with a kick-off time of 8pm GMT and will be available to watch on ITV 1 from 7:30pm.

How do I stream it?

You will be able to stream the match via the ITV Hub using the website, mobile app and some connected TV apps if you are living inside the UK.

Team News

England will be without a number of players for their match against Wales.

The trio of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will all be missing for the game after they broke coronavirus rules on Saturday by attending a party with more than six people.

This adds to the absence of Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, both of whom are not in the squad after their own breach of COVID-19 protocol in Iceland.

Southgate is expected to field a different keeper from the usual No 1 Jordan Pickford, but it is not known whether that will be Nick Pope or Dean Henderson.

Meanwhile, Wales are missing their key trio of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Spurs defender Ben Davies will reportedly captain his country for the first time in his career as Giggs’ men look to spring a surprise in London.