England and Republic of Ireland will clash on Thursday night at Wembley Stadium as the second international break of the season gets underway.

Both sides are coming off the back of defeats in their last outings, Gareth Southgate’s side in a Nations League game against Denmark and Stephen Kenny’s men in a devastating Euro 2020 play-off semi-final to Slovakia on penalties.

Remarkably, the last six meetings between these two countries have all ended in draws, with four 1-1 scorelines and two goalless stalemates.

The last time England and Ireland met was in Dublin in June 2015 when neither side managed to break the deadlock.

Will it be a similar story this time around?

Here is everything you need to know about the match

Ireland are coming off the back of a heartbreaking Euro 2020 play-off defeat on penalties (PA)

What time and channel?

England v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 8pm at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12.

The match will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage of the game beginning at 7:30pm.

Where can I stream the match?

ITV subscibers will be able to watch England v Republic of Ireland for free online via the ITV Player using a mobile, tablet or laptop.

You will also be able to watch highlights of the match following the game via England’s official YouTube channel.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could become the third-youngest ever player to be capped by England if he features on Thursday evening.

Speaking about the 17-year-old ahead of the game, Southgate said: "If we can get him on the pitch and he gets some match minutes as well, that will be a bonus," said Southgate."

The only two players younger than him to have been capped for England are Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

Southgate has suffered two withdrawals from his squad in Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Meanwhile, Kenny is without West Brom forward Callum Robinson after he tested positive for coronavirus.

And Brighton attacker Aaron Connolly is also out of the game due to a hamstring injury.