After two wins from two against Wales and Belgium, can England make it a perfect week against Denmark this evening?

Gareth Southgate’s side have been professional without showing anything outstanding in their two matches so far, but will deem the international break an undoubted success if they can pick up three points this evening.

There is likely to be rotation in the England side once more, with Southgate also facing some difficult selection problems on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday evening’s Nations League game

An England victory tonight would cap a perfect international break on the pitch - (Copyright PA)

What time and how do I watch?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium with a kick-off time of 7:45pm GMT and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How do I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

England captain Harry Kane is expected to start having only played a total of 24 minutes against Wales and Belgium.

The main selection concern for Southgate is the left-side after Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier both dropped out of the squad.

Trippier left the England set-up to attend an FA hearing about a betting charge, while Chilwell returned to Chelsea in order to deal with a pre-existing injury.

Speaking about the problem on the left-hand side, Southgate said: "There is not a lot I can say about that really. It is not something which is in my control.

"I have got to focus on preparing the team with the players I have got available. We always find solutions. It is an opportunity for somebody else.

"If I lose focus on the job in hand - there are a million distractions, frankly - so this is another distraction, but it is something I have got to plough on through."

Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are thought to be the two players in contention for the role on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the headline team news for Denmark is that Christian Eriksen will earn his 100th international cap.

And the former Spurs man is thrilled to be achieving the milestone at Wembley, where he played for a season with Tottenham before the North London club moved into their new stadium.

"It's good to be back at Wembley and back in London," he said. "To reach 100 in tomorrow's game is impressive, in a weird way, because it's something you only think about when you retire.

"You want to play the next game, and the next one. When I retire, I'll look back - but at the moment it's just about the next one.

"You play for Denmark because you are talented and because you work for it."