Having made a number of changes to their first Xl on Thursday, England impressed in their 3-0 victory over Wales at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate now has a number of selection headaches to deal with as the likes of Conor Coady, Calvin Phillips, Jack Grealish and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all made a strong case for a starting place in the international side.

And in Calvert-Lewin’s case that could prove vital as doubts began to emerge over Harry Kane’s fitness following a reported muscular injury.

England face a Belgium side who beat them in both the group stage and third place play-off at the 2018 World Cup.

Roberto Martinez’s side are currently ranked the No. 1 side in the world and have not lost since being thumped 5-2 by Switzerland in November 2018.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s intriguing Nations League game

Belgium beat England twice at the 2018 World Cup - (Copyright PA Images)

What time?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium with a kick-off time of 5pm GMT and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm and Sky Sports Football from 4:30pm.

How do I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

Jordan Pickford is expected to come back into the fold in between the posts after Nick Pope was given his chance against Wales.

Eric Dier and Joe Gomez are being touted to start alongside Harry Maguire in a back three, with Jordan Henderson thought to be fit enough to start for the Three Lions.

Kane’s possible absence could alter Southgate’s plan to return to a more familiar front three of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and the England captain.

Meanwhile, Belgium are not expected to start Eden Hazard despite the forward being named in the squad as he continues to battle injury problems.

But Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are set to start in defence, with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne likely to line up in midfield.

And former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will almost certainly play up front for the Belgians as they seek a third successive win over England.