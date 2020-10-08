England Under-19 clash with Scotland halted due to positive coronavirus test

An under-19 fixture between England and Scotland was halted during the first half
An under-19 fixture between England and Scotland was halted during the first half - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:54pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
An under-19 friendly between England and Scotland was abandoned after a member of Scotland’s backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.

England were 3-1 up in the game at the Football Association’s St George’s Park training complex near Burton upon Trent when play was halted as a “precaution”.

Players did not return to the dressing rooms or cross paths away from the pitch, while a deep clean of the facilities has been carried out.

The two teams were scheduled to play again on Sunday as part of an international double-header.

England’s senior team have not been affected by the incident as they have been based at Pennyhill Park in Surrey in the build-up to a trio of international fixtures.

Gareth Southgate’s side are due to face Wales on Thursday evening at Wembley ahead of Nations League clashes with Belgium and Denmark.

Gareth Southgate File Photo - (Copyright PA Wire)

A tweet from England’s official account read: “England Under-19s’ match with Scotland at St. George’s Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID protocol.”

England’s Under-21 side have been on site at St George’s Park following Wednesday’s 3-3 draw in Andorra but have been kept in a separate bubble away from the Under-19 team.

