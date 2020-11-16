England defeats under Gareth Southgate

England’s Nations League defeat in Belgium was the 10th of Gareth Southgate’s tenure as Three Lions boss.

So far he has overseen 28 wins and 10 draws but has also become the first England manager since Sven-Goran Eriksson to suffer 10 losses.

Most of those defeats have come against highly-ranked nations – with two in the semi-finals of tournaments – and here, the PA news agency takes a look at England’s defeats under Southgate.

Germany 1 England 0 – March 22, 2017

Lukas Podolski hit the only goal of the game as Germany inflicted a first defeat on Southgate. (PA Archive)

After winning three of his five games in temporary charge, Southgate tasted his first defeat in the game following his permanent appointment as England boss.

A friendly in Dortmund was settled by a fine Lukas Podolski strike in a match organised to toast the international career of the Germany forward as an England side – which featured debutants Michael Keane, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond ran the hosts close.

France 3 England 2 – June 13, 2017

England would slip to defeat to 10-man France in Paris as a Harry Kane brace was not enough for Southgate’s men.

Goals from Samuel Umtiti, Djibril Sidibe and Ousmane Dembele saw the hosts take victory despite Raphael Varane’s 47th-minute red card, with Kieran Trippier making his England debut at the Stade de France.

England 0 Belgium 1 – June 28, 2018

Adnan Januzaj's fine finish saw England lose to Belgium in their 2018 World Cup group match. (PA Archive)

With both sides already qualified from Group G at the 2018 World Cup, their meeting in Kaliningrad was a shoot-out for who would advance in top-spot.

Southgate and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez made plenty of changes to their respective teams in a match settled by a fine strike from former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

Croatia 2 England 1 (aet) – July 11, 2018

England and Southgate would rekindle the country’s widespread love of their national team as they progressed through to the World Cup 2018 semi-finals.

A fine Trippier free-kick but England ahead but Ivan Perisic would level before a Mario Mandzukic strike in extra-time sent Croatia to the final.

Belgium 2 England 0 – July 14, 2018

Eden Hazard hit Belgium's second goal in their third-placed play-off win over England in Russia. (PA Archive)

Instead, England would face another meeting with Belgium in the third-placed play-off and they would again fall to defeat to the Red Devils.

Thomas Meunier struck early on before Eden Hazard secured third-place for Belgium as England returned from Russia with plenty to build on.

England 1 Spain 2 – September 8, 2018

England’s next game would be their maiden Nations League fixture and a sixth defeat of Southgate’s tenure.

Marcus Rashford got the hosts off to a fine start at Wembley only for Saul Niguez and Rodri to turn the tide – although England would get the last laugh, winning in Seville on course to topping the group and reaching the inaugural Nations League finals.

Holland 3 England 1 (aet) – June 6, 2019

Quincy Promes added the third goal as Holland knocked England out of the Nations League finals in 2019. (PA Archive)

The Nations League semi-final in Guimaraes saw Southgate’s hand forced into naming an unfamiliar line-up after Liverpool had beaten Tottenham in the Champions League final just five days earlier.

Even so, Rashford put England in front with Matthjis de Ligt equalising before two defensive errors in extra-time saw Holland reach the final courtesy of a Kyle Walker own goal and a Quincy Promes effort.

Czech Republic 2 England 1 – October 11, 2019

England were on the cusp of securing their spot at Euro 2020 when they slipped to a surprise defeat in Prague.

The hosts ended a 43-game unbeaten run in qualifying matches for the Three Lions as Kane’s early penalty was cancelled out by Jakub Brabec and Zdenek Ondrasek.

England 0 Denmark 1 – October 14, 2020

Christian Eriksen's penalty was enough to see Denmark win their Nations League fixture at Wembley in October. (PA Wire)

England looked in a strong position to push for another appearance at the Nations League finals after beating Belgium at Wembley – before crashing to Denmark just three days later.

Harry Maguire was sent off as a Christian Eriksen penalty settled the tie which also saw Reece James shown a red card after the final whistle – the first time in England’s history they had two players dismissed in one match.

Belgium 2 England 0 – November 15, 2020

The Denmark defeat meant England needed to win in Leuven to realistically keep their hopes of reaching the Nations League finals alive.

Instead, despite seeing plenty of the ball in the second-half, they were beaten by two strikes in the opening 23 minutes as Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens provided the goals.