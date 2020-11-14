England captain Harry Kane’s Range Rover ‘stolen’

Harry Kane’s luxury Range Rover has been stolen from outside an address in north-east London, according to reports.

Thieves used an electronic device to open the £100,000 car in Chingford before making off with it, the Sun newspaper reported.

The England captain reportedly obtained CCTV footage which shows a car driving past his luxury vehicle on multiple occasions last month, leading to fears he was targeted by a gang.

Kane has scored 13 goals for Tottenham this season (PA Wire)

The Metropolitan Police said officers received a report of a theft of a vehicle from outside a residential property in the Chingford area on October 25.

“Officers contacted the victim and carried out inquiries. No suspects were identified,” a statement from the force said.

The Met said the investigation had been closed, adding: “If any further investigative or evidential opportunities are established this will be reviewed.”

The 27-year-old Tottenham striker is said to be “happy no one was harmed” and that nothing irreplaceable or personal was stolen, according to the Sun.

Tottenham declined to comment on the story and said it was a “private matter”.

Kane has scored 13 goals in 16 games for Spurs this season and is currently preparing for England’s Nations League game against Belgium on Sunday.

Jan Vertonghen (left) and Dele Alli have also been victims of crime (PA Archive)

Earlier this year, Kane’s team-mate Dele Alli spoke of the “horrible experience” of being punched by armed raiders who stole watches and jewellery from his London home.

The Spurs midfielder was ordered to hand over valuables to two knife-wielding intruders during the early hours attack in May, at his home in Hadley Wood.

In March, the family of former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen were robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen’s wife and two children were unharmed.