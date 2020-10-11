England captain Harry Kane doubtful ahead of Belgium clash due to muscle injury
England captain Harry Kane is set to miss the Nations League game against Belgium later today after picking up a muscle injury.
The 27 year-old did not feature in the Three Lions’ win over Wales on Thursday but was expected to start for Gareth Southgate’s men this evening.
But according to Sky Sports, the Tottenham star could now be forced out of the game against the best ranked team in the world.
If Kane does miss the game, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Southampton’s Danny Ings could both be eyeing up another England cap after impressing against Wales.
Both Calvert-Lewin and Ings scored in the 3-0 victor earlier this week and are in scintillating form for club and country at the moment.
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham could also be pushing for a starting birth up front as he, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho are all available following their breach of coronavirus rules.
Speaking on Saturday, Southgate said: "Tammy and Jadon both trained this morning, so everybody is available," said Southgate.
"They've obviously missed a bit of training, so that's a concern in terms of their load through the week.
"But that situation is done, they're back with the group and we move forward."
