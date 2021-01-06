Ellery Balcombe signs new contract at Brentford before joining Doncaster on loan
Young goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe has extended his Brentford contract before joining Doncaster on loan.
The 21-year-old signed a new deal to keep him with the Bees until 2025 and aims to get more first-team experience at the Sky Bet League One side.
Balcombe, who has represented England at every level from under-18 to under-21, will spend the remainder of the season in South Yorkshire with Darren Moore’s Rovers.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club’s official website: “Ellery is one of our very good young goalkeepers, alongside Patrik Gunnarsson, who we have a huge amount of belief in.
“This new contract, and the chance to go and get important minutes with Doncaster Rovers in League One, shows the regard we hold Ellery in as a player for the future at Brentford.
“Many top players have made the step up from League One in recent years and this time at Doncaster will be a really good chance for Ellery to get vital minutes during this next stage of his development.”