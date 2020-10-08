Promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his interest in putting on a charity fight between ex-Manchester United teammates Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford.

While speaking to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, the Essex-based matchmaker also jokingly offered the Merseyside centre-back a bout against pound-for-pound star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Van Dijk has turned down Hearn’s jovial offer to fight boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez - (Copyright PA)

Hearn has put on gimmick fights before such as the clash between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul last year and perhaps gave an insight into what his next celebrity-type bout may be while speaking to Van Dijk.

Speaking on his podcast No Passion, No Point, Hearn asked the Liverpool man: "Can I get you in the ring for a charity punch-up? Would you like to go and do three or four rounds with anyone in the Premier League?"

Van Dijk replied: "If I'm fighting, which class am I? I'm like 90kg."

Hearn then said: "Okay, you're moving towards the cruiserweight limit. You [could be] a light-heavyweight, so you can fight Canelo Alvarez.

"I don't know if you've heard of him? He's not bad, I don't think you're going to beat him Virg."

Playing along, the Dutchman responded: "No, no, no, no, no chance. He's too quick, he's far too quick. What a fighter he is though."

Hearn then added: "I'd like to do Wayne Rooney against Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford. Because they both think they can fight a bit, you know?

"And maybe me and you can talk after this podcast, you can get me a couple of the boys, Liverpool vs someone. I don't think the gaffer would be too pleased with it."

Rooney has spoken in the past about how he has boxed since he was a child and continues to do some form of combat training even now.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand trained for a while to become a professional boxer in a series titled ‘Defender to Contender’.