Eastleigh’s winning start ended as Altrincham earn draw

17:34pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Eastleigh saw their 100 per cent start to the National League season come to an end after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by promoted Altrincham.

Home goalkeeper Joe McDonnell was forced into a fantastic early save to deny Matt Kosylo but he was beaten by Yusifu Ceesay’s close-range finish in the 10th minute.

McDonnell then kept out another Kosylo effort, while at the other end, Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson foiled Sam Smart on the counter-attack.

Eastleigh levelled on the stroke of half-time when Cavanagh Miley turned in a loose ball.

McDonnell denied Kosylo in the second half and Altrincham’s Jake Moult cleared a Michael Green header off the line but neither side could muster a winner.

