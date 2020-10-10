Eastleigh’s winning start ended as Altrincham earn draw
17:34pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Eastleigh saw their 100 per cent start to the National League season come to an end after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by promoted Altrincham.
Home goalkeeper Joe McDonnell was forced into a fantastic early save to deny Matt Kosylo but he was beaten by Yusifu Ceesay’s close-range finish in the 10th minute.
McDonnell then kept out another Kosylo effort, while at the other end, Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson foiled Sam Smart on the counter-attack.
Eastleigh levelled on the stroke of half-time when Cavanagh Miley turned in a loose ball.
McDonnell denied Kosylo in the second half and Altrincham’s Jake Moult cleared a Michael Green header off the line but neither side could muster a winner.