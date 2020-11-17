Eastleigh too strong for Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
21:50pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
Cav Miley and Sam Smart were on target as Eastleigh beat Wealdstone 2-0.

Miley had Eastleigh’s best effort of the first quarter of the game but his shot curled just past the post.

Wealdstone forward Danny Parish had the ball in the back of the Eastleigh net with 22 minutes on the clock but his strike was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Eastleigh broke the deadlock in the 68th minute as Miley pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home.

Smart netted a second in stoppage time, moments after Eastleigh had Michael Green sent off, to seal the National League points for the home side.

