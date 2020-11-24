Early goal earns Bromley victory over Altrincham

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Crystal Palace v Stoke City – Selhurst Park
Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Crystal Palace v Stoke City – Selhurst Park (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:23pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

James Alabi’s early effort was enough to earn Bromley victory at Altrincham in a game which saw both teams finish with 10 men.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute, with Alabi firing past Tony Thompson after being teed up by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Altrincham should have levelled in the 27th minute but Fisayo Adarabioyo lofted the ball over the bar with just goalkeeper Mark Cousins to beat.

Michael Cheek came close to doubling Bromley’s lead moments later, being denied by a fine save from Thompson.

Hackett-Fairchild fired a shot wide for Bromley, who were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Ben Williamson saw red for a challenge on Billy Sass-Davies.

Thompson foiled Hackett-Fairchild before Altrincham saw Matthew Kosylo given a straight red for a foul on Luke Coulson in the 90th minute.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Altrincham

PA