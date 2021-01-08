Eamonn Brophy may miss Kilmarnock’s game with Hamilton

Eamonn Brophy in action during a game
Eamonn Brophy in action during a game (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:58pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer refused to say if Eamonn Brophy will take his place in the Kilmarnock squad for the visit of Hamilton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Scotland international has signed a pre-contract with St Mirren and will join the Buddies in the summer.

Midfielder Gary Dicker and defenders Zeno Rossi and Calum Waters remain out through injury.

Accies boss Brian Rice added Brian Easton to his lengthy list of absentees after the veteran defender suffered a knock in last week’s Lanarkshire derby win against Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton could make his return from a groin injury at Rugby Park, however.

Scott Martin, who has missed four games, was expected to be back in the squad to face Well but did not make an appearance. Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Kilmarnock

Preview

PA