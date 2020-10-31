Dunfermline maintain perfect start with victory over Queen of the South

Dunfermline v Queen of the South (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
17:39pm, Sat 31 Oct 2020
Dunfermline maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-2 Scottish Championship win over Queen of the South.

Euan Murray put the hosts ahead after he found himself in space at the back post to head home a corner from Dom Thomas before Declan McManus  doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

Joe McKee got the visitors back into the game when he drilled home from 25 yards but Paul Watson converted a Thomas cross to restore the two-goal lead.

Stephen Dobbie reduced the arrears for Queens from the spot but they could not find an equaliser.

