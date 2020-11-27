Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford could have Aaron Comrie back to face Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
10:52am, Fri 27 Nov 2020
Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford could welcome Aaron Comrie back for the Pars’ Betfred Cup second-round clash with Arbroath

The former St Johnstone defender has not featured since limping off against Queen of the South at the end of October but is in contention to face the Red Lichties.

Lewis Martin’s bid to return from a persistent calf issue has been delayed by a fortnight but on-loan Rangers defender Lewis Mayo has been cleared to play by the Scottish Football Association after he was ruled not to have come into contact with any of the confirmed Covid-19 cases that broke out while he was on Scotland Under-21 duty.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell will be without David Gold, who is suspended for the Gayfield Park showdown.

