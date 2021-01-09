Dundee United-St Johnstone called off due to frozen pitch

The Tannadice pitch was frozen
By NewsChain Sport
13:39pm, Sat 09 Jan 2021
Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The game was called off just under two hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off following a second pitch inspection at Tannadice.

United wrote on Twitter: “After a pitch inspection by the match referee, today’s game has been postponed due to a small area of the pitch still not being sufficiently thawed out.

“The rearranged date will be announced in due course.”

