Dundee United-St Johnstone called off due to frozen pitch
13:39pm, Sat 09 Jan 2021
Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The game was called off just under two hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off following a second pitch inspection at Tannadice.
United wrote on Twitter: “After a pitch inspection by the match referee, today’s game has been postponed due to a small area of the pitch still not being sufficiently thawed out.
“The rearranged date will be announced in due course.”