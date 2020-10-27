Dover striker Adebayo Azeez ends Eastleigh’s unbeaten start to season
21:52pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Adebayo Azeez struck a late winner as Dover ended Eastleigh’s unbeaten start to the National League season with a 3-2 victory.
Eastleigh went ahead in the sixth minute when Tyrone Barnett got on the end of Sam Smart’s cross.
But two goals in five minutes turned the game in Dover’s favour, with Sam Wood equalising in the 24th minute with a far-post header and Louis Collins curling in a second.
Cavanagh Miley then struck a post for Eastleigh moments before Dan Smith restored parity prior to the hour mark by turning in the loose ball.
But Azeez tucked in an Ahkeem Rose cross with 10 minutes remaining as Dover snapped a four-game losing run.