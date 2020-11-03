Dons denied winning return to Plough Lane despite Joe Pigott double

AFC Wimbledon were denied a winning start on their return to Plough Lane after a 29-year absence as Doncaster twice came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw in Sky Bet League One

Dons striker Joe Pigott had the distinction of scoring the first goal at the new stadium after 17 minutes, smashing a low drive home from 10 yards out.

Doncaster equalised when Wimbledon failed to clear and Matthew Smith tucked away the loose ball.

Pigott scored his second of the match in the 83rd minute but Doncaster equalised in added time through James Coppinger.

Long-range strikes from Jack Taylor and Dan Butler gave pacesetters Peterborough a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Three minutes before the break midfielder Taylor strode onto a pass from Siriki Dembele and fired into the roof of the net from 25 yards.

Midway through the second half Butler found the top corner with a sweet left-footed strike from just outside the box.

Charlton made it six straight wins as Ben Purrington and Conor Washington’s double helped them to a 3-2 victory over Fleetwood, for whom Ched Evans scored twice to draw them level from 2-0 down.

Grant Leadbitter scored his second late penalty of the season to secure three points for Sunderland in a 2-1 win over former club Ipswich.

Town’s Jack Lankester had earlier cancelled out Charlie Wyke’s eighth minute opene, before Andre Dozzell was dismissed for the Tractor Boys.

Sullay Kaikai struck as Blackpool secured back-to-back wins with a 1-0 victory over struggling Wigan.

John Akinde’s second-half header earned Gillingham a 1-0 win at Crewe to end a run of five successive defeats and John Marquis scored twice as away-day specialists Portsmouth earned a fifth successive win on the road with a 3-1 victory at Lincoln.

Wales Under-21 striker Luke Jephcott grabbed two as Plymouth beat Swindon 4-2 and Daniel Udoh hit a stoppage-time equaliser for Shrewsbury in a 1-1 draw at home to Burton.

Elliott Moore’s double helped Oxford beat Rochdale 3-1 to climb off the foot of the table, while Northampton and local rivals MK Dons played out a goalless draw at Sixfields.