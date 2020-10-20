Doncaster hit four to end Ipswich’s unbeaten run
Ipswich saw their unbeaten start to the season ended in devastating fashion as they were beaten 4-1 by Doncaster
A brace for captain Ben Whiteman plus strikes from Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie saw Rovers come from behind after Joe Wright had turned the ball into his own net.
The visitors, who had conceded only twice in League One prior to their visit to the Keepmoat, started the stronger and took the lead after 15 minutes when Wright diverted Luke Chambers’ cross past his own goalkeeper.
Rovers levelled after 28 minutes when John lashed a shot in off the underside of the bar after bursting into the box.
The goal settled Doncaster and they looked more threatening.
But there was fortune in the goal that put them ahead as Whiteman’s ball into the area flew over everyone and nestled in the corner.
Josh Sims was then brought down by Aristote Nsiala inside the box, allowing Whiteman to extend Rovers’ lead from the spot.
And Okenabirhie rounded off the scoring with a powerful drive from 15 yards to secure a well-deserved win for the hosts.