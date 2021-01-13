Doncaster hand contract extension to veteran defender Andy Butler

Doncaster defender Andy Butler in action
Wed 13 Jan 2021
Veteran defender Andy Butler has agreed a new six-month deal at Doncaster

The 37-year-old rejoined Rovers on a short-term deal last summer and has started the last six matches in all competitions.

The club have the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months, and Butler told the club’s website: “I’ve loved every minute of being back, I’ve been able to play with a smile on my face and enjoy coming into training every day.

“I’ve played the last few games and hopefully showed people that I can still do it at a decent level, I’m still working on improving my game.”

Butler is also manager of the Doncaster Rovers Belles.

