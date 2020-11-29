Doctor says he did the best he could for Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona’s doctor Leopoldo Luque says he did the best he could for the World Cup winner and is not responsible for his death.

Maradona died aged 60 on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation, with his burial taking place the next day.

Searches at Luque’s home and office were requested as part of an investigation into the death, according to a reported prosecutor statement.

Luque said in an interview with Argentinian newspaper Clarin: “I am sure that I did the best I could for Diego, the best I could.

“My family shouldn’t have to suffer because of this. I can’t read any of the stuff being written about me because I’m too sad as my friend has died.

“I was at his funeral and wake and people I didn’t know were asking me why I wasn’t with him – I couldn’t believe it. I’m not responsible.

“I would like him to still be here. He wanted to live. I tried to take him places but he didn’t want to go. He missed his parents a lot.

“His life changed and then he left us. It’s very unfair but I would go back and do it all again.

“Police coming to my house… I’m not to blame for anything, I’m proud of what I did. They arrived unexpectedly but I gave them everything they asked for.”

Luque also insisted he was not solely responsible for Maradona but part of a medical team.