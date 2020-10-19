Di’Shon Bernard in line for Salford debut against Southend
Paul Scholes has options if he wishes to make changes for his first home game as interim manager of Salford against bottom club Southend.
Scholes’ first match in temporary charge, following the surprise sacking of Graham Alexander, was a late 1-0 defeat at Port Vale on Saturday.
Centre-half Di’Shon Bernard, signed on loan from Scholes’ former club Manchester United on deadline day, could be in line to make his debut, while Alex Denny, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Tom Elliott are also options.
Scholes, who owns a 10 per cent share in Salford alongside former United team-mates David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville, reported no new injury concerns.
Southend boss Mark Molesley plans to stick with a 3-4-3 formation against Salford.
Molesley used the system for the first time in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Cheltenham but felt lining up that way was not to blame for the result, insisting “it is a good formation for us”.
On-loan Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka, 20 could be included in the squad for the first time.
Lewis Gard is out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury while Simeon Akinola, Alan McCormack and John White remain injury doubts.