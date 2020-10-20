Dion Charles on target as Accrington get better of Fleetwood
Dion Charles returned from a three-game ban to score the only goal as Accrington won 1-0 against Fleetwood.
Fleetwood dominated the first half with young Stanley keeper Toby Savin having to be at his best.
He tipped a Barrie McKay strike around the post after 18 minutes and dangerman McKay skipped into the area five minutes later but Savin was there again to keep the ball out.
Stanley’s best chance of the half came after 44 minutes when Charles blasted the ball over from eight yards out while Savin had to push out another McKay chance on the stroke of half-time.
Accrington were better after the break but Savin kept out Callum Camps with his legs and Ross Sykes cleared a Paddy Madden effort off the line.
Stanley took the lead after 73 minutes when a Michael Nottingham long throw found Colby Bishop whose strike was pushed up by keeper Jayson Leutwiler and Charles headed home the winner almost on the goal line.